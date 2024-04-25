High school baseball players soaking up opportunity to play at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — After the Twins got their win over the White Sox on Thursday afternoon, high school teams took to the field for a rare treat they won't forget.

Rivals Prior Lake and Shakopee got all the pomp and circumstance of a major league game. They are two of 12 teams selected to play games at Target Field this spring. That means they get a public address announcer, names on the videoboards, and they get to play on major league grass.

"Just stepping into that batter's box and seeing the whole Target Field in the background. The batter's eye, just super excited. I think the field is going to play awesome," said Prior Lake senior Hayden Anthony.

The six high school games played this year, will mark the most in Target Field's 15-year history

"We've been talking about this day for a super long time now. And it's crazy that it's already here. Just telling my teammates that we couldn't have asked for a better day out here. It's beautiful and we're ready to go," said Shakopee senior Connor McGee.

Some of these players, like Shakopee pitcher Jack Morris, have been watching Twins games here since he was a kid. Now, he's on the field where his favorite major league team plays their home games.

"It's going to be a big deal with us. We are here to play some baseball. Same dimensions, same field, we're just here to come out with a win," said Morris.

Minneapolis Edison will take on St. Paul Johnson on Thursday, and Owatonna and Red Wing played on Saturday. There will be a few more high school games at Target Field in May.