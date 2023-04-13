Watch CBS News
Local News

Target bringing back popular car seat recycling program

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Target brings back car seat recycling
Target brings back car seat recycling 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is bringing back a popular program for parents.

Starting Sunday, you can recycle an old car seat and get 20% off a new one or other select baby gear.  The coupon will be redeemable through May 13.

You can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to any participating Target store during one of its car seat trade-in events through April 29.

Target says it's part of its commitment to eliminate waste.

Target has recycled 2.19 million car seats since 2016, according to its website. 

Click here to find a participating Target store.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 10:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.