Target bringing back popular car seat recycling program

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is bringing back a popular program for parents.

Starting Sunday, you can recycle an old car seat and get 20% off a new one or other select baby gear. The coupon will be redeemable through May 13.

You can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to any participating Target store during one of its car seat trade-in events through April 29.

Target says it's part of its commitment to eliminate waste.

Target has recycled 2.19 million car seats since 2016, according to its website.

Click here to find a participating Target store.