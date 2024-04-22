Investigators search Blaine park for remains of Tamara Bradley, missing since 1994

BLAINE, Minn. — The search for Minnesota woman who went missing nearly 30 years ago has been renewed following a tip about where her remains may be buried.

Tamara Colleen Bradley, 30, was last seen leaving her job on Sept. 30, 1994, according to the Blaine Police Department. Her vehicle was eventually discovered at a Minneapolis Greyhound bus station.

Police say Bradley's case has remained open ever since and has been reexamined multiple times, but a recent tip pointed investigators toward the north portion of Laddie Lake Park near 89th Avenue Northeast.

A search crew composed of Blaine detectives, members of the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit and agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began searching the area Monday morning.

Police say no trace of Bradley had been found as of noon, but the search continues.

