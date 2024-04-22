Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Investigators search Blaine park for remains of Tamara Bradley, missing since 1994

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of April 22, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of April 22, 2024 02:09

BLAINE, Minn. — The search for Minnesota woman who went missing nearly 30 years ago has been renewed following a tip about where her remains may be buried.

Tamara Colleen Bradley, 30, was last seen leaving her job on Sept. 30, 1994, according to the Blaine Police Department. Her vehicle was eventually discovered at a Minneapolis Greyhound bus station.

MORE NEWS: Sisters of LeeAnna Warner, Chisholm girl who vanished 21 years ago, hope new photo will yield answers

bradley.jpg
Tamara Colleen Bradley  Blaine Police

Police say Bradley's case has remained open ever since and has been reexamined multiple times, but a recent tip pointed investigators toward the north portion of Laddie Lake Park near 89th Avenue Northeast.

A search crew composed of Blaine detectives, members of the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit and agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began searching the area Monday morning.

Police say no trace of Bradley had been found as of noon, but the search continues.

MORE NEWS: Sister of missing Minnesota woman Maddi Kingsbury says her pleas for help on TikTok generated more tips

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 3:01 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.