Talking Points: Minnesota DFL keep coalitions together for historic progressive agenda

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- When the DFL Party in Minnesota won historic majorities in both the House and the Senate last November, some wondered if they could hold their coalitions together and get any major bills passed.

So far the answer is yes. They have gotten historic legislation passed, including two major bills that could be signed by Gov. Tim Walz in the next couple of weeks.

The DFL's trifecta of power in Minnesota doesn't happen very often. Back in 2014, it did and the legislature passed gay marriage and all-day kindergarten.

However, the DFL stumbled getting other major legislation through. Internal party squabbling between Gov. Mark Dayton and DFL legislators stalled other bills.

This year, the DFL has the Senate majority by just one senator. In the House, there are 19 new DFL members, in the Senate 14 are new. In an unprecedented show of unity, the DFL has kept both House and Senate DFL coalitions together and the result is already an historic progressive agenda.

One of the groundbreaking pieces of legislation: driver's licenses for all, including for undocumented residents. Walz is expected to sign that bill as soon as this week.

The Senate author is one of those new members, Sen. Zaynab Mohamed of south Minneapolis, who at 25 is the youngest woman ever elected to the Minnesota Senate. Mohamed was a guest on WCCO Sunday morning.

"First of all, I'm an immigrant. And so this community is my community and I relate to them. Obviously I'm an immigrant that is a citizen that is documented, but there are so many folks like myself who come here to make their lives a little bit better and easier, and they don't have simple things like a way to get to work or to school. And we can do that, and we have the power to do that," Mohamed said.

Other major bills already passed this legislative session include the PRO Act, which make abortion rights state law; and another bill requiring Minnesota utilities to operate carbon-free by 2040.

Another bill that could get signed this week: Restoring convicted felons voting rights.

It's not clear yet if DFL lawmakers will be able to stay united on universal background checks and red flag laws for gun owners, as well as paid sick leave, legalized marijuana and rebate checks for taxpayers.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Joseph Dames every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.