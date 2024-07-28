Minnesota Democrats say Harris has brought renewed energy to party

MINNEAPOLIS — It's only been a week since President Biden dropped out, and the reaction to Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket appears to have energized Democrats in Minnesota and across the country.

But Republicans are sharpening their attack on Harris and are making a run to win MInnesota, with former President Donald Trump and JD Vance campaigning in St. Cloud this weekend.

To say that Democrats were concerned two week ago is an understatement — worried about not only the presidential race, but down ballot races, everything from U.S. Senate to state legislative seats. But in the days since Mr. Biden withdrew, Harris has unified the party and is now the presumptive nominee.

In Minnesota, which had been widely described as a toss-up, Harris has opened up a lead in two new polls. In a Fox News poll, she leads 52-46, and in a KST/SurveyUSA poll she has a 10-point lead. But the Trump campaign is fighting back with an active campaign effort here and with a major rally in St. Cloud.

Harris has raised $200 million in a week of campaigning. In Minnesota she raised $200,000 in 48 hours — a state record. The Minnesota DFL is reporting a stunning enthusiasm for Harris. The party had never rescruited more than 100 volunteers in one day — it recruited 423 volunteers in one day last week. In less than a week, it has gotten more than 1,000 volunteers.

The chair of the Minnesota DFL, Ken Martin, was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"We are seeing this record enthusiasm out there and this bodes well for us with just 99 days until election day," Martin said. "A lot of great excitement and renewed hope and optimism that we can save our country, save our democracy."

The big question is can the enthusiasm for Harris last? In a campaign full of stunning events, the next big develpment is Harris' vice presidential pick. Bloomberg News reports that there are three top candidates: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris is expected to make her VP choice by Aug. 7.