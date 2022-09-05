Watch CBS News
Talking Points: Is the "F" still there in the DFL?

By Esme Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party was founded 78 years ago. Minnesota's rural and farm areas used to be blue DFL strongholds. But in 2022 they are mostly ruby red.

In this week's Talking Points, WCCO's Esme Murphy takes a look at the trend with Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin and Republican State Senator Jason Rarik, but first starts with a chat with political analysts Abou Amara, a Democratic strategist, and Amy Koch, a former State Senator and Republican strategist. Their conversation can be seen in the video above.

Next up, a chat with Ken Martin, who has been the chair of the Minnesota DFL since 2011.

Now, Esme talks with Republican State Senator Jason Rarick from Pine City in East Central Minnesota.

That's the show for this week. Remember, you can see Talking Points live every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.

