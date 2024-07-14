2 political ratings analysts have downgraded Biden's chances to win Minnesota

Some at Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania were hoping to hear former president Donald Trump announce his pick for a vice presidential running mate. Trump – who survived what the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt – has to do it soon, as the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee starts Monday.

For now, the assassination attempt is overshadowing everything in the heated presidential race.

In the past 10 days, two political ratings analysts have downgraded Mr. Biden's chances of winning Minnesota. Both the Cook Report and Larry Sabato have moved Minnesota from "likely Democratic" to "leaning Democratic." Minnesota has not voted for a Republican Presidential candidate since 1972 and Richard Nixon.

Since last month's debate, the former president had been uncharacteristically keeping a low profile, allowing media attention to be dominated by concerns about President Joe Biden's debate performance.

The shocking assassination attempt – which injured Trump and left the shooter and a rally attendee dead, and gravely injured two others – has stunned not only the Republican Party but the nation.

Republicans must now pivot to their convention which is this week in Milwaukee. In addition to Trump's acceptance speech Thursday night, one of the highlights will be the selection of Trump's vice presidential nominee. It's a contest that is widely considered to be between Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Gov. Doug Bergum of North Dakota and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. Trump has also floated the name of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The assassination attempt and Trump's close call is a reminder that the vice president is literally a heartbeat away from the presidency. Trump at 78 is second only to Mr. Biden as the oldest person to run for the Oval Office. On Sunday, WCCO's Esme Murphy asked Minnesota Republican Party chair David Hann to weigh in on the situation.

"To me, it's just tragic when the passions that surround our political differences turn into violence, and we can't have that. We would hope that people would take a step back and realize we can differ without going to such extremes as this," Hann said.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on President Regan back in 1981, Reagan's approval ratings soared. Candidates also generally get a boost in approval ratings after their party's convention.

The Democratic National Convention will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.