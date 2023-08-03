Talking Points: Can our grid handle the surging demand?

MINNEAPOLIS-- Electricity gives us light, preserves our food and delivers our entertainment. We rely on the electrical grid for so much, but what about its reliability?

Climatologists say Minnesota summers are going to keep getting hotter -- can our electrical system continue to deliver as temperature rise? Major power outages are up dramatically since the year 2000.

In Talking Points, Esme Murphy took a look at the security and reliability of our electric grid.

Murphy spoke with Michael Lamb, Senior Vice President of Transmission and Gas at Xcel Energy, about the structure of the power grid, the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and the future of nuclear power in the state.

Another threat to our power grid -- cyber attacks. In 2019, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the federal government does not have a grasp on the potential impacts of attacks on electrical distribution systems.

A spokesperson with Xcel Energy, provided this statement about cybersecurity threats:

"Ensuring our energy grid is secure from cyber and physical threats is a top priority for Xcel Energy and our partners across the electric industry. Maintaining cyber and physical security is a complex, ever-evolving responsibility that demands constant vigilance and partnerships. We will continue to work collaboratively with our industry and government partners on an array of efforts to enhance security and resilience." -Theo Keith, spokesperson for Xcel Energy

Cybersecurity experts like Mark Lanterman, Chief Technology Officer at Computer Forensic Services, says our electrical grid is vulnerable to attacks due to outdated technology and human error.

"Just follow the stories in the media, there's certainly no such thing as perfect security," said Lanterman. "So even if these devices were updated, there's no guarantee of perfect security because there's really no such thing."

Finally, Murphy spoke with the state's watch dogs, who ensure our lights will come on and that there is a plan in place to keep our grid safe and reliable.

"We operate for my office under a general framework of planning, preparedness and response. So we want to ensure we spend a lot of time in planning to make sure that we understand where the resources are, what the demand is, so that we ensure there's adequate supply, but also the evolving risks that yes, climate change is happening," said Jessica Burdette, Director of the Commerce's Office of Energy Reliability and Security. "There are more extreme weather events, yes, we're moving into a clean energy transition. But that's just part of the evolution of the system. And we want to make sure that with each evolution, any new risks that arise, we understand them, we're able to assess them and we're able to respond to them."

On the cybersecurity front, Minnesota's utility companies are proactively preparing for any sort of cyberattack, according to John Tuma, a commissioner of the state's Public Utilities Commission.

"I can tell you, Esme, I am very impressed with Minnesota that our utilities are national leaders in this space, they are talking to each other. And more importantly, they're talking to the Department of Congress, our emergency services folks and really establishing a protocol of how do we address a major cyber attack," said Tuma. "I think our utilities in the Upper Midwest are more prepared than anybody nationally for such an attack."

