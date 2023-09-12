"Taking it all in": Minnesota women athletes bask in record-breaking attendance of their games

MINNEAPOLIS — Packed stadiums are not just reserved for the guys anymore. Attendance records are being broken at stadiums all over the midwest for women's sports.

The biggest record broken happened in Nebraska when more than 90,000 filled the Nebraska football stadium last month when the Huskers Volleyball team took on Omaha. The match up broke a world record.

"We were just kind of standing out there together, taking it all in," said Kennedi Orr, a sophomore setter on the Huskers Volleyball team, "I would say it's pretty indescribable. I still don't know how to describe what I was feeling other than - super surreal."

Orr grew up in Eagan, Minnesota. She credits the growing attention over women's sports to the digital world.

"Social media was a big push in women athletes finding their own voice and creating a platform for themselves," said Orr.

Huge crowds has become an expectation at Aurora FC games. They've played to several sold out games at TCO Performance Center in their first two seasons. Head coach Nicole Lukic doesn't take it for granted.

"We love playing at home, and it doesn't really compare to anywhere else in the league," said Lukic.

Jelena Zbiljic gets a double dose of fans playing for both the Aurora and Gopher Women's Soccer.

"It's just awesome to have that many people supporting you and supporting the team and the culture," said Zbiljic.

The Gophers just sold out a match earlier this month against their neighbors – the University of St. Thomas Tommies.

"I think women's sports are growing at an exponential level," said Erin Chastain, the Gopher Women's Head Coach.

Chastain credits the Title IX generation saying they understand the importance of playing and supporting women's sports.

"Now they're parents and they're bringing their sons and their daughters out to watch women play, and I think we'll hopefully continue to see that trend in that direction," said Chastain.

The highest attended game at the Gopher's Elizabeth Lyle Robbie stadium is 1,900 fans, when the Gophers took on Iowa last season.

They're hoping to break that attendance record this year at their upcoming "Rock the Robbie" game. It's happening on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. against Illinois. Tickets will be discounted.