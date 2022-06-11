‘Take What’s Ours’: Softball Championships Get Cutthroat In Finals

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four state titles were awarded at Caswell Park in Mankato.

In the big school class, Forest Lake faced the only undefeated team left: Brainerd. The Warriors were hoping to cap a perfect season with their first state title. Starter Olivia Tautges was locked in a pitchers duel with the Rangers' Hannah Tong until the fifth-inning when Forest Lake scored five times. Maddie Larrabee had a two RBI hit and the Tangers avenge a loss to Brainerd in the regular season finale -- 6-0, they win their first state title after last year's runner-up.

"Our motivational quote this year was 'Take what's ours,'" said Tong. "Because we believed that last year, we should have taken it if we worked a little harder. And we worked really hard this year and we took what's ours."

To AAA, where softball powerhouse Winona took on Big-9 Conference foe Mankato West. This time, it was the Scarlets finally beating their rival. Mankato West tops Winona 5-1. So was it sweeter, because of who they defeated?

"Yes of course," said Mankato West senior Lauryn Douglas. "They're obviously such a good program and it's so nice to feel like we're successful too. Just as much as they are."

In class AA, Chatfield defeated Proctor for their first state championship, 3-2. A long time in the making after high hopes for the 2020 team were dashed by the pandemic.

"I feel like we made them proud definitely. Because a lot of are friends with them and know them because it's a small town. Nothing will make up for what's lost but we definitely made them proud," said Chatfield senior Jaiden Zimmerman.

And drama in class A. Moose Lake vs. Willow River and Nicollet went to extra innings tied at two. The Raiders' Marah Hulke drove in the game winning run with a sacrifice fly. Nicollet wins the schools only state championship in any sport.

"We're leaving our mark," said Hulke. "We've always had a good softball program ever since we were younger and we always wanted to win a state title for our community and put Nicollet back on the map."