Sylvia Fowles awarded the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Lynx legend is saying goodbye to the WNBA, but she's leaving on a high note.

On Friday morning, Sylvia Fowles was announced as the receipt of this year's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

It comes after the star center played her final game for Minnesota.

In a virtual news conference this morning, Fowles said she'll have to see about possibly commentating or coaching.

She played 15 seasons in the WNBA. Eight of those were in Minnesota, where she helped the Lynx win two of the team's championships.

Along the way, she earned numerous awards including most valuable player in the league in 2017.