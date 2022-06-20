Watch CBS News
Sydney Schwartz earns 2022 Miss Softball title; Maddox Mihalakis is Mr. Baseball

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school sports season came ended with the last lacrosse game Saturday. But for those who play on the diamond, there were still some awards to give out.

The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball banquet was held Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. 

This year's winners came from the southwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. Miss Softball was awarded to Chanhassen's star pitcher Sydney Schwartz. She will play for the University of Minnesota next year.

Mr. Baseball honors went to Maddox Mihalakis of Hopkins High School. He's on his was to play for the Arizona Wildcats in 2023.

