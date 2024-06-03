Experts offer swimming safety tips ahead of summer

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Before you hit the lake or the pool this summer, don't forget to brush up on water safety.

The sun is shinning and the pool is waiting. Three-year-old Blair Bykowski is ready for swimming lessons.

"She's come so far and she just loves being in the water," mom Adrianna Bykowski said.

For Adrianna Bykowski, it's all about safety.

"Living in Minnesota there's lakes everywhere and I just think it's really important that your kid knows how to save themselves in worst-case scenario," she said.

"We're really excited to welcome everybody back to the pool, but it does get pretty busy," Life Time Aquatics lead supervisor Erika Girard said. "Swim lessons help parents be proactive with water safety."

Blair Bykowski is learning the basics, from floating to breathing and bubbles — skills that may have taken the wayside in recent years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly 4,000 Americans drown every year. But after the pandemic, that surged to 4,500.

It's the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4.

"With the pandemic and everybody being at home swim lessons did kind of stop," Girard said.

While lessons are picking up at Life Time, Girard says its important to keep water safety top of mind.

She tells parents to always keep visual contact with children, keep a 10-foot distance with non-swimmers and have no more than a one swimmer to three non-swimmer ratio.

"Now that it's starting to click I really think that their confidence is through the roof. They know that if they need to they can use their little arms and legs to get to the side," Adrianna Bykowski said.

One more tip: experts say to use a Coast Guard-certified life vest, instead of an inflatable one.