Sweet Corn Growers Fight Drought, Embrace Tradition as Crop Reaches Peak Yield

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) – It's arguably the busiest time of the summer for Brian Schiltgen and his family – but he's not complaining.

"We had long days before, but those days are now even longer," he said. "Just trying to keep up with the demand."

The demand comes in the form of customers seeking after his family's famous sweet corn. Now with two stands, Schiltgen is constantly planting and picking throughout the summer.

MORE LIKE THIS: You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa

"We don't want to let anyone down. We pick 3-4 times a day, which is a little unique maybe compared to most," he said. "Anytime you come into one of our stands, you know, at most, that sweet corn is only a couple hours old or less."

Schiltgen, who grows 20 acres of sweet corn in addition to other crops each year, says this year the drought has posed a particular challenge.

"It's been by far the hardest year that I've experienced," he said. "I think probably the last time we've had a drought of this significance was in 1988."

MORE LIKE THIS: Are these heavy isolated storms making a difference in our drought?

"This year with the extreme drought, I've probably lost a good percentage of that 20 acres, just because of the drought," he said.

Schiltgen says this hasn't deterred him or his family from growing the best product they can.

"It kind of feels like it's one of those Minnesota, midwestern things that you have to do. Summertime, it's hot, you've got to have sweet corn."