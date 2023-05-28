Suspects ram northeast Minneapolis tobacco shop with vehicle before robbing it
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say thieves rammed a car into a northeast Minneapolis tobacco shop early Sunday in order to gain access to the shop and rob it.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the Smoke Shop on the 2200 block of University Avenue Northeast. The Minneapolis Police Department said five or six people were inside the vehicle that hit the business. They left in a second vehicle after taking an unknown amount of product from the store.
MPD is investigating, and encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
