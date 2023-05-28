Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspects ram northeast Minneapolis tobacco shop with vehicle before robbing it

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 28, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 28, 2023 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say thieves rammed a car into a northeast Minneapolis tobacco shop early Sunday in order to gain access to the shop and rob it.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the Smoke Shop on the 2200 block of University Avenue Northeast. The Minneapolis Police Department said five or six people were inside the vehicle that hit the business. They left in a second vehicle after taking an unknown amount of product from the store.  

img-20230528-131601.jpg
Howard Dotson

MPD is investigating, and encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.