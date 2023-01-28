Watch CBS News
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.

Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.

Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:22 PM

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:22 PM

