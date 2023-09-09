Suspected drunk driver rolls SUV, resists arrest in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suspected of drunk driving tried to fight state troopers before his arrest on Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV rolled over after hitting a median wall on Highway 610 in Maple Grove around 4:30 p.m.

Officers with the Maple Grove Police Department reported the driver was actively resisting before he was taken into custody.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash since it occurred on a state highway.

There are no injuries reported as a result of the incident.