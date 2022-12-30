Watch CBS News
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.

The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.

Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."

A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

December 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

