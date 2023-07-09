Suspect arrested in Columbia Heights shooting that injured 2

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Columbia Heights.

Police say officers responded to the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 2:30 p.m. on a report of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile boy and a man, who were both injured, as well as another boy that was uninjured.

Early indications show a male juvenile shot into a vehicle occupied by the other three males before fleeing the scene, police say.

Law enforcement was able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.