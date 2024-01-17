Watch CBS News
Sports

Susanna Tapani scores in OT to give Minnesota 3-2 victory over Ottawa in PWHL

/ AP

Morning headlines from Jan. 17, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 17, 2024 03:13

Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Grace Zumwinkle also scored and Nicole Hensley made 24 saves to help Minnesota (3-0-1) overcome a 2-0 deficit.

READ MORE: A league of their own: Minnesota women's pro hockey season kicks off

Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 17 shots.

Tapani and Zumwinkle tied it in the second period, with Tapani scoring on a power play and Zumwinkle short-handed.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Montreal on Wednesday night,

Ottawa: Hosts Toronto on Tuesday night.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 10:32 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.