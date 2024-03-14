Have what it takes to be the ultimate survivor?

Join WCCO-TV and the Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the chance to become a contestant on Survivor!

Here are the details you need to know before you arrive!

WHERE: Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center

The contestant search will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center inside the Twin Cities Auto Show. Complimentary admission tickets will be given to contestants at the Survivor Registration table outside Hall E. All participants must check in at the registration table before entering the Auto Show. No purchase necessary.

All contestants must be United States citizens and living in the United States. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of the application and meet these additional eligibility requirements.



Download, sign and bring along this video release. When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table outside Hall E. All participants will need to register before they can audition. Extra copies will be available day-of. However, to ensure a timely process, WCCO encourages participants to fill out the form ahead of time.

Each participant will get 1 minute to audition in front of a camera. To help you prepare, casting producers have put together these tips.

Complimentary admission tickets will ONLY be given to those participating in the contestant search. Anyone else will need to purchase an admission ticket to the Auto Show.



WCCO has the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone in line has the chance to try out before 9 p.m.

Good luck and see you at the Twin Cities Auto Show!

