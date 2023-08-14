Survey: Stress over appearance affects 7 in 10 wedding days

Minnesotans are 2nd happiest in marriage in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a new survey, 70% of married Americans said stressing about their appearance made their wedding day unenjoyable.

The poll of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Invisalign.

Four in five respondents said it was important to have perfect wedding photos. To that end, the average respondent spent $1,680 on a photographer and an additional $1,581 to get ready for the photos.

Hair, makeup and nails were the most common expenses. Respondents also said they lost weight and whitened their teeth to prepare for their big day.