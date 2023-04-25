Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Survey shows nearly two-thirds of Americans stay home more now than before pandemic

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Do you spend enough on family time weekly?
Do you spend enough on family time weekly? 03:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to stay home more often.

The survey of 1,000 homeowners, conducted by the Research for Institute for Cooking and Kitchen Intelligence, showed 64$ have a "greater desire" to stay home now than before the pandemic.

This increase in homebody behavior is affecting home remodels, according to the survey, with more homeowners adding wine and coffee centers to their kitchens, outdoor living spaces becoming more popular and more.

Sixty percent of surveyed homeowners said mental well-being was their top priority.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.