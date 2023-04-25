Do you spend enough on family time weekly?

Do you spend enough on family time weekly?

Do you spend enough on family time weekly?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to stay home more often.

The survey of 1,000 homeowners, conducted by the Research for Institute for Cooking and Kitchen Intelligence, showed 64$ have a "greater desire" to stay home now than before the pandemic.

This increase in homebody behavior is affecting home remodels, according to the survey, with more homeowners adding wine and coffee centers to their kitchens, outdoor living spaces becoming more popular and more.

Sixty percent of surveyed homeowners said mental well-being was their top priority.