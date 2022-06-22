Survey shows 63% are nervous when their partner drives

A new survey shows many Americans feel more anxious about driving now than they did before the pandemic.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll in collaboration with Cobra, found more than half of respondents "always" or "often" feel anxious about he behavior of other drivers. About 60% said the pandemic has caused people to drive more unsafely.

Sixty-three percent of respondents in relationships said they get nervous when their partner drives.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, 62% said it is more important than ever to drive safely.