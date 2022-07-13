Survey purports 64 degrees as the "perfect" AC temperature setting
MINNEAPOLIS -- With higher temps in our near future, our air conditioners will be getting a workout.
Which begs the question: the perfect temp to set your air conditioner at?
A recent One Poll survey found 64 degrees is the ideal temperature to keep the AC running at.
The same survey also found 55% of people prefer staying inside during the summer.
