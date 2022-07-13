Survey purports 64 degrees as the "perfect" AC temperature setting

Dealing With The Heat While Saving Energy

MINNEAPOLIS -- With higher temps in our near future, our air conditioners will be getting a workout.

Which begs the question: the perfect temp to set your air conditioner at?

A recent One Poll survey found 64 degrees is the ideal temperature to keep the AC running at.

The same survey also found 55% of people prefer staying inside during the summer.

