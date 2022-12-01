Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Survey: Holiday guests wear out welcome in 4 days, on average

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 1, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 1, 2022 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you just have guests for Thanksgiving? Or maybe you have some coming this upcoming holiday season?

If so, how long does it take to be all-too-ready for them to go?

A new survey shows about half say guests wear out their welcome after four days. 

The results also showed Gen Z respondents are most likely to host guests, and millennials are among the top to stay over as guests.

What's more, those hosting others in their homes lose an average of 2.5 hours of sleep during their guests' stays.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.