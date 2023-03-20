Survey finds one-third of Americans won't split dinner bill evenly

4 things to know from March 20, 2023

4 things to know from March 20, 2023

4 things to know from March 20, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey finds one-third of respondents think dinner bills shouldn't be split evenly if the meals weren't of equal cost.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Fogo de Chão, asked 2,000 Americans about things they were comfortable sharing.

In addition to a reluctance to split the bill, respondents said they wouldn't share personal information like passwords, but are OK sharing clothes and money with their partners.

Two-thirds of respondents said they wouldn't share their meal at a restaurant, but more than 60% said they "always" or "often" order shareable items for the table.