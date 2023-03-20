Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Survey finds one-third of Americans won't split dinner bill evenly

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from March 20, 2023
4 things to know from March 20, 2023 01:49

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey finds one-third of respondents think dinner bills shouldn't be split evenly if the meals weren't of equal cost.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Fogo de Chão, asked 2,000 Americans about things they were comfortable sharing.

In addition to a reluctance to split the bill, respondents said they wouldn't share personal information like passwords, but are OK sharing clothes and money with their partners.

Two-thirds of respondents said they wouldn't share their meal at a restaurant, but more than 60% said they "always" or "often" order shareable items for the table.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.