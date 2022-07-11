Survey finds 67% of shoppers had issues with self-checkout last year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Where do you fall on self-checkout at stores? Love it or hate it?
According to a recent survey, 67% of shoppers surveyed last year said they had issues with self-checkout.
Although some customers are frustrated -- and many stores are, too -- experts say it is a trend that is here to stay.
In 2020, nearly 30% of transactions at food retailers were processed through self-checkout, up from 23% in 2019, according to the latest data from food industry association FMI.
Retail analysts say COVID hastened the spread of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers.
The labor shortage is also to blame.
For retailers, self-checkout hasn't saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.