Survey finds 67% of shoppers had issues with self-checkout last year

By WCCO Staff

Morning Update: July 11, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Where do you fall on self-checkout at stores? Love it or hate it?

According to a recent survey, 67% of shoppers surveyed last year said they had issues with self-checkout.

Although some customers are frustrated -- and many stores are, too -- experts say it is a trend that is here to stay.

In 2020, nearly 30% of transactions at food retailers were processed through self-checkout, up from 23% in 2019, according to the latest data from food industry association FMI.

Retail analysts say COVID hastened the spread of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers.

The labor shortage is also to blame.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn't saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 8:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

