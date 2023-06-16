Survey: 61% of Americans wish malls would make a comeback

Online shopping has grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. But, a new survey shows many Americans miss going to shopping malls.

According to the survey from financial company IPX1031, just over 60% say they wish malls would make a comeback and half say they miss going to the mall.

One in 10 say the closure of malls has impacted their social life and 62% say mall closures have negatively impacted their local economy.

The survey also notes that 27% of respondents don't feel safe going to malls, with 24% avoiding malls due to that concern.