Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Survey: 61% of Americans wish malls would make a comeback

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Online shopping has grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. But, a new survey shows many Americans miss going to shopping malls.

According to the survey from financial company IPX1031, just over 60% say they wish malls would make a comeback and half say they miss going to the mall.

One in 10 say the closure of malls has impacted their social life and 62% say mall closures have negatively impacted their local economy.

The survey also notes that 27% of respondents don't feel safe going to malls, with 24% avoiding malls due to that concern. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.