People tend to befriend those that smell like them, research says

People tend to befriend those that smell like them, research says

People tend to befriend those that smell like them, research says

MINNEAPOLIS -- Your childhood home holds a lot of memories. Apparently, the scent is one of them.

A new OnePoll survey finds that 6 out of 10 Americans say they can still describe the scent of their childhood home.

Wood and natural scents like pine and fresh cut grass are most common, followed by clean scents.