Surly Brewing hosts 4th annual Legacy Cup celebrating all things cannabis

MINNEAPOLIS -- From THC pretzels and seltzers to custom glass pipes, the fourth annual Legacy Cup at Surly Brewing continues to grow as more Minnesotans become cannabis curious.

"We started it just on the CBD side of things to kind of get the ball rolling, and, you know, still celebrate our hemp farmers and our cool CBD topicals and tinctures," Josh Wilken-Simon with Legacy Glassworks said. "And then just every year as legislation changes can be more fun of an event."

Thomas Thorpe is a Minnesota native hoping his small business, Granny's Edibles, can grow bigger as the cannabis industry grows across the state.

"There's a lot of changes of, you know, positions of committees that are being formed, and the rules haven't been made yet," Thorpe said. "So a lot of us are kind of just sitting and waiting to see how things are going to fold out, knowing that there's a lot of opportunity for local small businesses to be involved."

Because legalization hasn't been fully completed yet, the parking lot of the brewery couldn't turn into a dispensary — at least not quite yet. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own weed from home to smoke or even share.

"We can have the public consumption of cannabis, so people can go in, we have the smoking lounge, and they're able to smoke weed, smoke hash with their friends safely, responsibly, and together as a community," Wilken-Smith said.

"I don't know if I ever or when I thought that Minnesota was going to be able to have the opportunity to do something like this. We're open to the general public — 21 plus — having people being able to come to one place and consume cannabis, sample cannabis, promote their cannabis products," Thorpe said.

Organizers say more than 6,000 people attended last year's Legacy Cup. This year, ticket sales are pointing to a turn out between 12,000-15,000.