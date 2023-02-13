One Chiefs player welcomed twins and another welcomed a baby boy – and that's not the only Super Bowl baby news

Nick Bolton on Super Bowl win Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on Super Bowl win 03:18

Several babies made their debuts on Super Bowl Sunday – including twins born to a Super Bowl champ. Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, gave birth on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old Allegretti was not able to be there for the birth of the couple's twin girls at 3:30 a.m. Christina gave birth in Chicago and Allegretti and his parents FaceTimed her and her family from their hotel lobby, reports NFL network's Tom Pelissero.

Allegretti's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. announced some big news early on Sunday morning – his girlfriend Chariah Gordon's water broke. Hardman was unable to play in Super Bowl LVII because he injured his pelvis, according to CBS Sports.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

Perhaps it was meant to be – while he was unable to play, he was able to be there for the birth of his son. He live-tweeted throughout the game. His final tweet: "He's HERE !!!!!!"

After their win, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon told NFL Network's James Palmer that he FaceTimed his friend. "I was calling Mecole... his baby's on the way," McKinnon said. "He wasn't here tonight. I told him before the game we were going to get it for him, and that's what we did."

A baby with two famous parents made its debut in a big way during the Super Bowl. Rihanna surprised the world by revealing her baby bump during her halftime performance. She is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky after the pair welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.

Ahead of the game, Rihanna spoke to "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson on his "The Process with Nate Burleson" podcast. She teased that there may be a special guest during her halftime show, and since she didn't bring out any other singers, fans speculated she meant her baby.

The Kelce family is still on baby watch. Eagles player Jason Kelce said his wife Kylie McDevitt was bringing her OB-GYN to the game just in case. But at 38 weeks pregnant, McDevitt did not give birth during the big game.

The family still made history, though. Jason Kelce played opposite his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, becoming the first brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl.