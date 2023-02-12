Here's a sneak peek at this year's Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl ads released ahead of the game Super Bowl ads released ahead of the big game 04:32

The Super Bowl is advertising's grandest stage, with nearly 200 million adults in the U.S. planning to tune in to this year's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to one estimate.

For major brands, it's also one of the priciest — companies are paying about $7 million this year for a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVII.

Cryptocurrency companies will be conspicuous by their absence in 2023 after making a splash during last year's game, sacked for a loss by the FTX Trading scandal, a string of industry bankruptcies and a slump in crypto prices. Instead, most of the spots will come from automakers, booze vendors and tech companies.

As usual, advertisers are counting on an array of celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports to promote their brands, including P. Diddy, Adam Driver, Will Ferrell, Kevin Garnett. Melissa McCarthy, Tony Romo, Alicia Silverstone, Miles Teller, John Travolta and Serena Williams.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the commercials airing this Sunday.

Michelob Ultra

Tennis legend Serena Williams and NBA player Jimmy Butler star in a "Caddyshack" spoof and tee off on the green while enjoying some Michelob Ultra.

T-Mobile

Actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison and John Travolta use the "Summer Nights" melody to laud the speed of T-Mobile home internet service.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery debuts "one of the smallest budget beer commercials of all time" with an electric football table.

Budweiser

Budweiser describes the different type of people who enjoy a six-pack.

BIC

Willie Nelson helps introduce the world to a EZ Reach lighter with the help of Snoop and Martha Stewart.

Samuel Adams

"Your cousin from Boston" imagines what the famously grumpy city would be like if Samuel Adams made it a little cheerier.

Busch Light

A commercial for Busch Light shows singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan sharing a tent in the wilderness with a white wolf.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Super Bowl LVII watchers in the New York region will see a 2-minute spot from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Publicis Groupe that stresses the importance of supporting co-workers who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Booking.com

Actress Melissa McCarthy dons red hair and sings about the places she could visit for a vacation using Booking.com

Intuit TurboTax

TurboTax says their professionals will file your tax return so you can be freed up to do something else — like dance to Men Without Hats.

Bud Light

Bud Light makes the classic waiting-on-hold tune an opportunity to dance, featuring actor Miles Teller.

Dexcom

Singer Nick Jonas shows how Dexcom monitors the glucose levels of diabetes patients.

Downy Unstoppables

Actor Danny McBride becomes "Downy McBride" and tells his neighbors about the fresh smell of Downy Unstoppables.

DraftKings

Kevin Hart is skeptical about DraftKings giving everyone one free bet on the platform this Super Bowl.

General Motors/Netflix

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell says General Motors is going electric and their vehicles will be depicted in Netflix films and television shows.

Squarespace

A website that helps create other websites is the beginning of the Singularity, explains actor Adam Driver.

Hellman's

Comedian Pete Davidson has no problem eating a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson sandwich dressed up with Hellmann's mayo.

PopCorners

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul use a Breaking Bad motif to gush about the flavor of PopCorners.

Pringles

Everyone gets their hand stuck inside a Pringles can at some point, even singer Meghan Trainor.

Rakuten

Actresses Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their roles from Clueless to debate getting cash back using Rakuten.

Uber One

Sean "Diddy" Combs is excited to create a one-hit jingle that promotes Uber One.

Workday

The world's most legendary rock stars remind us that using Workday for human resources doesn't actually make you a rock star.