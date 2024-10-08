Watch CBS News
Lynx

Tickets still available for game 5 of Sun vs. Lynx

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Courtney Williams helps lead Lynx to playoffs
Courtney Williams helps lead Lynx to playoffs 01:35

MINNEAPOLIS — It's do or die for the Minnesota Lynx as they take on the Connecticut Sun in game five of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday. 

The team needs to win in order to keep their postseason championship hopes alive. 

The series is currently tied 2-2 after the Sun made a second half comeback to win game four 92-82. The winner of Tuesday's game moves on to the WNBA Finals to face the New York Liberty. 

The Lynx are trying to get back to the finals for the first time since 2017. That year, the Lynx won their fourth championship in a span of seven years.

Tickets are still available and start at $25. Tipoff from Target Center is at 7 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a Lynx rally towel.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.