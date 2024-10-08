Tickets still available for game 5 of Sun vs. Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — It's do or die for the Minnesota Lynx as they take on the Connecticut Sun in game five of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday.

The team needs to win in order to keep their postseason championship hopes alive.

The series is currently tied 2-2 after the Sun made a second half comeback to win game four 92-82. The winner of Tuesday's game moves on to the WNBA Finals to face the New York Liberty.

The Lynx are trying to get back to the finals for the first time since 2017. That year, the Lynx won their fourth championship in a span of seven years.

Tickets are still available and start at $25. Tipoff from Target Center is at 7 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a Lynx rally towel.

For more information on tickets, click here.