Sunny, but cold Saturday on tap

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a fairly quiet, but cold weekend as Canadian high pressure nudges in.

We'll see a plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures are still running about 15° below average.

Wind chills this this morning are well below zero — making this the coldest morning since Feb. 28 — and only get slightly above 0° this afternoon. The actual air temperatures will be in the teens.

A few clouds move in Sunday as highs try to warm a little more, but will only reach the lower 20s. Wind chills will be closer to 10°.

There is some uncertainty with timing and placement, but a little piece of energy looks to slide in late Tuesday which could throw a few light snow showers our way.

That will help temperatures rebound as well with highs closer to 30° by Wednesday before dropping again into next weekend.