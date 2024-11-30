Watch CBS News
Sunny, but cold Saturday on tap

By Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a fairly quiet, but cold weekend as Canadian high pressure nudges in.

We'll see a plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures are still running about 15° below average.

Wind chills this this morning are well below zero — making this the coldest morning since Feb. 28 — and only get slightly above 0° this afternoon. The actual air temperatures will be in the teens.

A few clouds move in Sunday as highs try to warm a little more, but will only reach the lower 20s. Wind chills will be closer to 10°.

There is some uncertainty with timing and placement, but a little piece of energy looks to slide in late Tuesday which could throw a few light snow showers our way.

That will help temperatures rebound as well with highs closer to 30° by Wednesday before dropping again into next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

