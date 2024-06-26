Suni Lee prepares for Olympic Trials despite fighting illness

MINNEAPOLIS — While most gymnasts traveled from far away to compete here in the Olympic Trials, Suni Lee did not.

The St. Paul native prepared — for the first time — for a high-stakes home meet.

"I think it's kind of a mix right now," said Lee's coach, Jess Graba. "She's kind of nervous because you're at home. But it's kind of weird because you don't feel like you're at home but you are. But yeah I think it's awesome. We both are really happy that we're here and we get to share our city and share our area with everyone. Thank goodness we have good weather and a nice downtown all set up it's gonna be really cool."

Wednesday morning, Lee was not feeling her best. Coughing frequently during the morning practice, Lee quickly exited the arena in a bout of nausea then cut her practice short.

"Yeah she was a little nauseous this morning," said Graba. "She's fine. She got her assignment done and I was like you don't need to keep going, just be done. She just didn't feel the best this morning. But that's fine. She was great yesterday. She'll be fine tonight."

The USA has the toughest women's gymnastics team in the world to make, even for the defending all-around gold medalist.

Lee has had a tumultuous lead-up to these trials. She has battled a kidney illness that took her out of training for an extended period of time and is still on medication.

"She's overcome a lot of adversity," said Alicia Sacramone, the USA Gymnastics Women's Strategy Lead. "I feel like if she can just have two great days of competition and be healthy and happy, that's what I want to see from her."