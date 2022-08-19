Suni Lee delivers $50,000 donation to her St. Paul elementary school

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As kids get ready to return to school, St. Paul's favorite daughter, Suni Lee, stopped by her old elementary school on Thursday.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast delivered supplies to Battle Creek Elementary. She teamed up with Amazon to make a $50,000 donation.

The world-renowned athlete met with students and had chance to talk with former teachers.

"It was great to see them again ... because I haven't seen them since I've been here," she said, adding that one coach at the school helped her start dreaming of winning at the Olympics.

Lee, 19, is about to start her sophomore year at Auburn University in Alabama, where she competes in gymnastics and studies business marketing.