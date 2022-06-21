Sun Country flight cancelation leaves dozens stranded in Canada

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of Minnesotans are back home after a series of flight delays left them stranded in Canada.

Sun Country Airlines recently announced their new flight to Vancouver from Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport. But the inaugural return flight didn't go as planned.

A spokesperson for Sun Country told WCCO Saturday's flight from Vancouver to MSP was canceled due to short staffing.

"Airlines are just too small to handle the amount of people who want to travel right now," said Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter.

Sun Country said the roughly 40 passengers were offered a flight home Sunday.

Grant Bender's family was already on the plane when they learned it had a mechanical issue. Hours later, the crew timed out for their shifts and the flight was canceled. Bender says he and his wife spent thousands of dollars iin a span of a few days trying to find accommodations and food for their family.

"Part of the problem was we couldn't find a hotel room," Bender said. "After they told us the flight's not going out, wouldn't pay for taxi or carseats."

A Sun Country spokesperson said that "crews and all our teams are working very hard to meet the unprecedented demand for travel from the public."

Potter recommends travelers be aware of how often an airline is flying in and out of your desired destination.

"God forbid you flight gets canceled on Wednesday, there's a flight on Thursday you can take," he said.

Bender's family was able to get a flight home late Monday night. He said Sun Country has offered a $100 travel credit and food vouchers.