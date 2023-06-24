Watch CBS News
Sudden, heavy rain interrupts oil spill cleanup in Robbinsdale

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Officials in Robbinsdale say a sudden downpour caused oil to enter the sewer system late Friday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Robbinsdale Fire Department responded to a report of an oil spill at the Sipe and Gray Oil Station at 4200 West Broadway.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found an oil container in the rear of the building that had started to leak.

Shortly after containing the oil, torrential rains comprised the efforts, resulting in some of the oil entering the storm sewer system.

Fire officials say containment and abatement are continuing Friday evening at the oil station as well as in the area of South Twin Lake, where the storm system displaces water.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:18 PM

