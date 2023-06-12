Study reveals best BBQ cookout sides
MINNEAPOLIS -- The summer barbecue season is upon us, and a new study has revealed the best side dishes to serve at your cookout.
The website StudyFinds searched through 10 websites of culinary experts and came up with the top five best cookout sides of all time. They are:
- Creamy Potato Salad
- Mexican Street Corn Salad
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad
- Coleslaw
- Mac and Cheese
