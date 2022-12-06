Study: Americans more likely to buy gifts for pets than in-laws this holiday season
A new study says 34% of Americans will be purchasing a gift for their dog this year, as opposed to 19% who will be purchasing a gift for their in-laws.
Roughly 22% of cats will be receiving gifts.
Americans' shopping budget is down $200 this year, the study says, and 47% of those who responded said they would be cutting back on eating out and other non-essential purchases.
