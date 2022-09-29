Watch CBS News
Study: 75% of Americans get "hangry" five times a week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study shows Americans need to be better about snacking, as three-fourths say they get "hangry" five times a week.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and sponsored by Farm Rich, asked 2,000 Americans about their "hunger-related irritability." The survey found the common reasons for "hanger" were mealtime delays, a busy work schedule, not knowing what to cook and not having time to grocery shop.

Respondents reported anger, grumpiness, impatience and fatigue as the most common symptoms of hanger.

Read more of the survey's results by clicking here.

September 29, 2022

