Study: 75% of Americans get "hangry" five times a week

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study shows Americans need to be better about snacking, as three-fourths say they get "hangry" five times a week.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and sponsored by Farm Rich, asked 2,000 Americans about their "hunger-related irritability." The survey found the common reasons for "hanger" were mealtime delays, a busy work schedule, not knowing what to cook and not having time to grocery shop.

Respondents reported anger, grumpiness, impatience and fatigue as the most common symptoms of hanger.

