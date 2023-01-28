Student teachers from University of St. Thomas to be embedded at Maxfield Elementary in new collaboration

Student teachers from University of St. Thomas to be embedded at Maxfield Elementary

Student teachers from University of St. Thomas to be embedded at Maxfield Elementary

Student teachers from University of St. Thomas to be embedded at Maxfield Elementary

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new partnership hopes to grow tomorrow's teachers while supporting today's students. The University of St. Thomas will embed student teachers at Maxfield Elementary School in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood.

"We are calling this the Maxfield Elementary Collaborative Learning School," Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard said.

Six to eight student teachers from St. Thomas will teach and learn at Maxfield for a school year, preparing them for the future, while adding resources and support to teachers at the school.

"When you talk with most people in teacher preparation, this is the dream, this is the gold standard. This is what we want because we know it's what's best for our students. We need to prepare then to teach all learners," Interim Dean of Education at St. Thomas Dr. Amy Smith said.

The goal also provides more support and innovative educational experiences for students. Parent Michelle Davis has four kids at Maxfield.

"For my students, my kids here, it should give them the opportunity that they need to always have questions and resources to talk with a teacher that they can go to and trust," Davis said.

It was principal Dr. Leslie Hitchens who said yes and helped usher in the collaboration.

"We'll get to learn from student teachers and university professors. They'll learn from us and our scholars are going to get that additional small group attention," Dr. Hitchens said.

She believes this is an opportunity for everyone involved to grow, and she hopes it will enrich student learning year after year.

"This is something we hope leaves a legacy for both the University of St. Thomas and our Maxfield Rondo community as they continue to support each other with future teachers with future scholars growing, learning," Dr. Hitchens said.

The collaboration will launch next school year. It also includes research. University faculty will study alongside the student teachers to help inform best educational practices.