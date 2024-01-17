Strong start to the season for Gopher Gymnastics with a winning streak and perfect 10

MINNEAPOLIS — The New Year kicked off the start of the Gophers gymnastics season. They've won their first four meets of the year so far, and in their last meet at home, Gopher Gymnast, Mya Hooten, scored a perfect 10 in her floor routine.

"We're definitely unmatched in a lot of ways," said Gianna Gerdes, a senior on the team.

Gerdes is coming off a successful showing in their first meet of the year in Las Vegas, where she took home the all-around crown.

"The team was just in our bubble, and we were really killing it from start until finish. We came out with a bang on bars, and kept that energy rolling all the way through to the end," said Gerdes.

Part of the team's success was also thanks to senior Katie Horak who scored a 9.85 on the beam in Las Vegas. It was her first time competing with the Gophers since coming off a knee injury last season.

"That just was a really good feeling because it was like, I put so many years of my life into this, and I finally got to show off that. Don't give up because it will pay off," said Horak.

MORE NEWS: Highland Popcorn to open in St. Paul, employing people with disabilities

Head Coach Jenny Hansen was excited to give hard-working seniors, who haven't competed yet, a chance to shine.

"They were like pros. I think that was even more exciting. They just went in and did their job and looked like they'd been there before," said Hansen.

With the Women's Gymnastic Olympic trials in Minnesota this summer, it has put a magnifying glass on the sport in our state, which is welcomed attention by the Gophers.

"I think that's going to help us really shine in that light, and hopefully bring out more fans to [Maturi Pavillion], and also watching us on TV when we're away as well," said Gerdes.

These D1 athletes are ready to turn out the talent for meets all winter long, so you don't have to wait until summer to see great gymnastics.

"Once you get a taste of gymnastics...you kind of get hooked," said Hansen.

For the Gopher Gymnastics full schedule, click here.