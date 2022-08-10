Stranger steps up to help Mpls. business owner after vandal smashes windows

Stranger steps up to help Mpls. business owner after vandal smashes windows

Stranger steps up to help Mpls. business owner after vandal smashes windows

MINNEAPOLIS -- A stranger has stepped up to help the owner of a Minneapolis business that was severely damaged by a vandal.

Daniel Hernandez has to pay thousands of dollars to repair the windows of his grocery store in the Eat Street neighborhood.

Cameras caught a young man smashing the windows Friday night after he was kicked out for shoplifting.

A woman named Suzie Donahue saw our WCCO story and felt compelled to help -- and pitched in $1,000. Our cameras were there for the moving moment.

RELATED: Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store

"I was very touched by your story. It hit something really deep and I want to give you $1,000 for repair for your window," Donahue said to Hernandez.

CBS

"Thank you so much. It's going to help a lot," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says he no longer has to decide between repairing the window or laying off one of his employees.

Police haven't announced any arrests.