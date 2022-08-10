Stranger steps up to help Mpls. business owner after vandal smashes windows
MINNEAPOLIS -- A stranger has stepped up to help the owner of a Minneapolis business that was severely damaged by a vandal.
Daniel Hernandez has to pay thousands of dollars to repair the windows of his grocery store in the Eat Street neighborhood.
Cameras caught a young man smashing the windows Friday night after he was kicked out for shoplifting.
A woman named Suzie Donahue saw our WCCO story and felt compelled to help -- and pitched in $1,000. Our cameras were there for the moving moment.
RELATED: Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
"I was very touched by your story. It hit something really deep and I want to give you $1,000 for repair for your window," Donahue said to Hernandez.
"Thank you so much. It's going to help a lot," Hernandez said.
Hernandez says he no longer has to decide between repairing the window or laying off one of his employees.
Police haven't announced any arrests.
for more features.