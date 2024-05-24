Watch CBS News
Storms pass through Minnesota early Friday, with another chance of afternoon showers

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 24, 2024
02:59

MINNEAPOLIS — A strong line of severe storms is expected to pass through Minnesota early Friday before things mostly dry out.

Weather models have showers moving through Minnesota and making it to the Twin Cities by 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. 

"Expect more lightning and heavy rain. The morning commute or any travel may be a bit slower," meteorologist Joseph Dames said. 

A chance of a shower or storm is also possible in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to the low-70s, with the high expected around 72 degrees.

Memorial Day forecast

Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend, with some sunshine and highs near the mid-70s.

But rain will return Sunday and showers look to be in the forecast through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the lower 70s through that period until about Wednesday. It's trending warmer after that. 

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 5:38 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

