Driver of stolen van hits squad car, crashes into pond after leading police on chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver in an allegedly stolen van hit another driver and a squad car before crashing into a pond after leading police on a miles-long chase Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota County 911 received multiple calls around 12:40 p.m. reporting someone in a white van driving recklessly. Callers said the driver was going over curbs, speeding, and forcing vehicles off the roadway in Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.

The van was located in the area of Barnes and 80th Street by officers from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading officers to terminate the pursuit.

Emergency services continued to receive reports of the van's reckless driving. It was also discovered the van had been reported stolen from Hastings earlier that day.

Officers from the West St. Paul Police Department attempted to use tire deflation devices on the van but were unsuccessful.

The van hit a motorist near the northbound ramp to Highway 52 off Thompson Avenue. Officers say the motorist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver then struck a squad car and went off the roadway into a pond.

The suspect was brought into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The incident is under investigation, and the suspect is expected to be charged upon his release from the hospital.