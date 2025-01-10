Watch CBS News
Stillwater Area Public Schools report data breach on Tuesday night

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater Area Public Schools administration says their student information system was breached on Tuesday night.

The district says the security breach originated through a program called PowerSchool, which the district uses to house important student information like staff and student's names, addresses, birthdates, emergency contacts, homeroom teachers, enrollment dates, guardian phone numbers and some individual emergency contacts.

Luckily, the district says that the data has not been made public at this point in time. The district also says it's important to note that no financial information or social security numbers were accessed during the breach. 

The district says the hacker gained access to PowerSchool through compromised credentials. Once PowerSchool learned of the breach, it enacted it's own cybersecurity protocols then alerted the Stillwater school district, which enacted its own cybersecurity protocol. 

This incident did not only affect the Stillwater school district, but was apart of a larger, nationwide data breach, said a press release. 

The school district and PowerSchool are continuing to investigate. 

