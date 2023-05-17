2 inmates who "walked away" from Stillwater prison apprehended a short time later
STILLWATER, Minn. – Officials say two inmates left the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater Tuesday night and were apprehended a short time later.
A spokesperson from the Department of Corrections said the two "walked away" from the facility's minimum security unit.
READ MORE: Sergeant assaulted at Stillwater prison; third attack at a DOC facility in a week
They were picked up by Washington County deputies about 45 minutes after leaving and returned to DOC custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.