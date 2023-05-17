2 inmates who "walked away" from Stillwater prison apprehended a short time later

STILLWATER, Minn. – Officials say two inmates left the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater Tuesday night and were apprehended a short time later.

A spokesperson from the Department of Corrections said the two "walked away" from the facility's minimum security unit.

They were picked up by Washington County deputies about 45 minutes after leaving and returned to DOC custody.