Stillwater seeks federal help as it prepares for potentially historic flooding

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Stillwater is no stranger to flooding, but this year, the city is at a significantly higher risk for major flooding.

The river city has been prepping for the spring melt for weeks now. One of the ways it has done that is by building a massive sandbag levee.

"It's a pretty substantial effort, especially for a small town like ours," Mayor Ted Kozlowski said.

This could be the worst flooding the river city has seen in 22 years. Historically, the city sees about an 11% risk of major flooding. This year, though, that risk sits at 81%.

By early next week, the St. Croix River is expected to rise by 10 feet. But the city is bracing for impact, from the sandbag levee to the Minnesota Department of Transportation installing a jersey barrier on the iconic Lift Bridge.

Wednesday morning, senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith will gather to discuss flood preparations with Stillwater city leaders.

Kozlowski said the goal of the visit is "showing what we have to go through to deal with this."

"Unfortunately, looking at the frequency of these events, more than half of all significant flood events since we've been tracking from 1950 have happened since the year 2000. So the reality is it's happening more frequently than it used to," he said. "Hopefully we're here to talk about how maybe the federal government can help us out."